South Korean superstar Gong Yoo has been picked by Taiwan’s Asustek Computer (Asus) for the second time as the endorser for its new smartphone models — the ZenFone 5 (ZF5) series — in the Asia-Pacific region this year. Gong is set to attend a “ZF5 photography party” hosted by Asus in Taipei this Sunday and will meet with 1,000 lucky “Mrs Gongs.” Asus will broadcast the party live at 2:30pm on the day.

Sales of Asus’ previous Zenfone 4 series increased by 20 percent thanks to the endorser’s strong star power. After the new ZF5 with “artificial intelligence” (AI) features hit the market in April, Asus quickly sold over 30,000 units and the item became that month’s best seller.

In order to compete with Asus, other brands have also signed some big names as endorsers for their smartphones, including rock band Mayday for HTC, singer Wu Bai for Huawei, singer Kris Wu for Xiaomi, and singers Jam Hsiao and Hebe Tien for Oppo.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

南韓人氣男神孔劉二度被台灣的華碩電腦相中，擔任新智慧手機ZenFone 5 (ZF5) 今年的亞太地區代言人，他預計將於本週日來台，出席該品牌舉辦的「ZF5攝影派對」，和一千名幸運的「孔太太」相見歡，華碩將於當天下午兩點半進行現場直播。

男神強大的明星效應，讓華碩上一支ZenFone 4 的銷售提升了兩成。而具備「人工智慧」（AI）功能的新機種ZF5於四月上市後，銷量很快就突破三萬支，並成為當月最熱賣機種。

為了與華碩一較高下，其它品牌亦找來大咖代言。宏達電請到搖滾天團五月天，華為是歌手伍佰，小米是歌手吳亦凡，歐珀則是歌手蕭敬騰和田馥甄。

（自由時報）