A chemical compound commonly used to boost crop yields could be the answer to helping the world increase its consumption of renewable energy.

In a world first, Siemens is opening a 1.5m pound pilot project in Oxfordshire employing ammonia as a new form of energy storage.

The German industrial firm hopes to prove that ammonia can be as useful as more established storage technologies, such as lithium-ion batteries, when it comes to managing the variable output of wind and solar power.

The proof-of-concept facility at Harwell will turn electricity, water and air into ammonia without releasing carbon emissions. The ammonia is stored in a tank and later either burned to generate electricity, sold as a fuel for vehicles or for industrial purposes, such as refrigeration.

Dr Ian Wilkinson, programme manager for Siemens’ green ammonia demonstrator, said: “Storage is recognised as the enabler for intermittent renewable power.

“This is where we’re different from usual storage, we’re not just looking at power. Usually it’s [storage] just filling in the gaps when the sun’s not shining and the wind is not blowing. We’re looking at other uses, mobility and industrial uses.”

Siemens believes ammonia has an advantage over other emerging storage technologies, such as “liquid air” and flow batteries, because it is repurposing existing technology and hardware.

The world produces about 170 million tonnes of ammonia a year, the vast majority of which is used by farmers as fertiliser. Most of that is made from natural gas, emitting greenhouse gas in the process, but the Harwell plant does not use fossil fuels.

While the compound was used as a fuel in Nasa hypersonic jets in the 1960s and some cars have been converted to run on it, Siemens does not expect it to be used directly in cars. The hydrogen in ammonia, however, can be extracted for use. “I see it supporting a hydrogen economy, hydrogen vehicles,” Wilkinson said.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. chemical compound phr.

化合物

(hua4 he2 wu4) 2. energy storage phr.

儲能

(chu2 neng2) 3. ammonia n.

氨氣；阿摩尼亞

(an1 qi4; a1 mo2 ni2 ya3) 4. proof of concept phr.

概念驗證

(gai4 nian4 yan4 zheng4) 5. intermittent adj.

間歇性的

(jian4 xie1 xing4 de5)



Given the demonstration scheme is relatively small in terms of storage and power generation capacity, Siemens is not expecting to make money from the trial. Instead the hope is to establish that the concept can work and prove useful.

If the technology took off, the German firm stands to benefit as it makes the electrolysers which use electricity to split water into oxygen, and the hydrogen that is a building block of ammonia.

Wilkinson said: “Siemens is looking at a whole range of storage technologies, including batteries and chemical storage [including ammonia].”

The Harwell facility opens on June 26, and was funded with 500,000 pounds by Siemens and 1 million pounds from government innovation agency Innovate UK.

(The Guardian)

通常用來提高農作物產量的一種化合物，可能為世界再生能源消費量的增加提供解答。

西門子將在英國牛津郡展開一個世界首見的先導計畫，造價一百五十萬英鎊，是運用氨氣作為一種新的儲能形式。

西門子這家德商工業公司希望證明，在處理風能和太陽能發電的變動輸出時，氨可以跟更為成熟的存儲技術（如鋰電池）一樣有用。

位於英國牛津郡哈威爾的這組概念驗證設備，將電力、水和空氣轉化為氨氣而不製造碳排放。氨氣儲存在儲罐中，之後可以燃燒來發電、當作車輛用燃料出售，或作為工業用途，例如製冷。

西門子綠色氨示範計畫負責人伊恩‧維金森博士表示：「儲能被公認是間歇性再生能源的推動因素。

「這是我們跟一般的儲能所不同的地方，我們不只是看電力。〔儲能〕通常只是在沒有陽光、沒有風可以發電的時候，用來填補空檔。我們正在研究其他的用法、其便攜性，以及工業上的用途。」

西門子認為，相較其他新興儲能技術，例如「液化空氣」儲能和液流電池，氨更具優勢，因為這是將現有的技術和硬體加以重新利用。

全世界每年生產約一‧七億噸的氨氣，其中絕大多數是在農業中用作肥料。這些氨氣大部分是由天然氣製成的，製造過程中會排放出溫室氣體，但在哈威爾的這座廠房卻不使用化石燃料。

儘管氨氣這化合物在一九六○年代，便應用在美國太空總署的超音速噴射機作為燃料，且有些汽車已經改裝成可用氨氣當燃料，但西門子並未計畫直接運用氨氣在汽車上。氨氣中的氫氣卻是可以被提取使用。「我認為它可以支持氫氣經濟、氫氣車」，維金森說。

由於這個示範計畫的儲能量和發電量相對較小，西門子並不期望這個試驗計畫可以賺錢；它所希望的，是能夠藉此確認這個概念可以行得通，且證明有用。