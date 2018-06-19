Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s engine-durability crisis has worsened after the company detected new issues that will require extra repair shop visits on a further batch of turbines that power Boeing Co’s 787 airliner.

The glitch concerns a pressure compressor on “Package B” Trent 1000 engines for the wide-body plane, London-based Rolls-Royce said in a statement on Monday last week. Shares of the UK company, which is expected to announce thousands of job cuts this week as part of a restructuring plan, fell as much as 2.2 percent.

Following an agreement with Boeing and safety regulators, some 166 engines that are potentially affected will undergo a one-time inspection to assess the extent of the problem, Rolls-Royce said. Package B turbines have been in service since 2012, with evidence of excessive wear detected on a small number of the most-used units, it added.

While the check-up visits will incur “some additional cost,” Rolls-Royce stood by its 2018 free cash-flow estimate of 450 million pounds (US$604 million), plus or minus 100 million pounds. The reiteration takes into account increased servicing of Package C engines, where the glitch was originally detected, as well as mitigating actions being taken across the group, the company said.

About 80 percent of the Package C engine version have undergone initial checks for cracking or signs of wear and tear on turbine blades, a person with knowledge of the issue has said. Just under a third of those engines failed the initial inspections required by regulators for planes that fly more than 2 hours and 20 minutes from the nearest diversionary airport.

Chief Executive Officer Warren East has said Rolls-Royce will reduce discretionary spending to offset the additional funds needed for overhauls and to keep to a key target of reaching 1 billion pounds in free cash flow by 2020.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. job cut phr. 裁員 (cai2 yuan2) 2. restructuring plan phr. 重組計畫 (chong2 zu3 ji4 hua4) 3. free cash-flow phr. 自由現金流 (zi4 you2 xian4 jin1 liu2) 4. mitigating action phr. 緩和措施 (huan3 he2 cuo4 shi1) 5. discretionary spending phr. 權衡性開支 (quan2 heng2 xing4 kai1 zhi1) 6. turnaround consultant phr. 週轉顧問 (zhou1 zhuan3 gu4 wen4) 7. middle management phr. 中階管理 (zhong1 jie1 guan2 li3) 8. back-office staff phr. 後勤部門員工 (hou4 qin1 bu4 men2 yuan2 gong1)



The company is due to unveil more sweeping measures devised by turnaround consultants Alvarez & Marsal at a capital markets day on Friday. It could cut as many as 5,000 jobs, according to a note from JP Morgan published May 31, which said analysis of restructuring programs at seven comparable businesses over the past decade suggests 10 percent of the payroll may be eliminated.

East, who has already scrapped thousands of posts and earmarked the group’s marine unit for disposal since taking charge in 2015, said on May 10 that the cull will concern middle management and back-office staff in the engineers’ human resources, finance, IT, legal and marketing departments.

“We are proposing to move to a considerably simplified staff structure, with fewer layers and greater spans of control across the group,” a spokesman said last Monday.

(Bloomberg)

勞斯萊斯集團的發動機耐用性危機持續惡化。該公司日前再度偵測到新的引擎相關問題，必須再進廠維修，對波音公司787客機提供動力的另一批渦輪發動機進行檢測。

總部位於倫敦的勞斯萊斯上週一發布聲明，表示這個技術性小問題與川特1000 B型發動機上的壓縮機有關，該型號的發動機主要用於波音787廣體客機。作為重組計畫的一部分，這家英國公司預期還會宣布裁減上千名員工，導致股價跌幅多達百分之二‧二。

勞斯萊斯表示，公司和波音以及飛安監管機構簽署協議後，將對可能受到影響的一百六十六台發動機進行一次性檢查，以評估問題的嚴重程度。該公司補充說，B型渦輪發動機從二○一二年起服役至今，在最常使用的零件中，有小部份數量在檢測後發現有過度耗損的跡象。

儘管這些檢查行程將造成「些許額外的開支」，勞斯萊斯仍會堅守二○一八年度預估四億五千萬英鎊(六億零四百萬美金)的自由現金流，增減幅度約為一億英鎊。該公司表示，此回的重申聲明已算入增加的C型發動機維修服務開銷，以及範圍涵蓋整個集團的緩和措施。這個小型技術性問題最初就是在C型發動機上被檢測出來。

根據一位掌握相關消息的人士指出，大約有百分之八十的C型發動機已經進行初步故障檢查，以檢測是否有裂痕，或渦輪葉片是否有耗損跡象。有接近三分之一的發動機並未通過飛安機構要求的初步檢測，無法達到從最近備降機場飛行超過兩個小時又二十分鐘的條件。

勞斯萊斯執行長華倫‧伊斯特表示，該公司將會減少權衡性開支，以抵銷引擎大修所需的額外資金，並維持在二○二○年度自由現金流達到十億英鎊的關鍵目標。