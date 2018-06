A: The neighbor keeps parking his car so it blocks the building entrance.

B: We’ve tried reasoning with him. Perhaps we should try a different tack.

A: Well, how about parking our car in front of his entrance?

B: That would be stooping to his level. Let’s just call the police.

A: 那個鄰居老是把車停在我們大樓門口,擋住出入。

B: 我們已經試過跟他講理,或許該嘗試別的方法了。

A: 嗯,不然把我們的車停在他家門口如何?

B: 你這樣只是跟他一 般見識,還是報警好了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: