A: A taxi rear-ended me yesterday.

B: Are you OK? Did you put in a claim for compensation?

A: Yes, I’m fine. But the driver said it was a complete accident, so I let him go without claiming any compensation.

B: Damn, that was nice of you.

A: 我的車昨天被後方計程車撞到了。

B: 你還好嗎?有沒有向他索賠呢?

A: 我還好啊,但司機說不是故意要撞我的,所以我沒求償就讓他離開了。

B: 哇你真是佛心來著。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: