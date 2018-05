A: There is a family of birds living in the flue of my kitchen extractor fan. What should I do?

B: Well, you could call in a pest control expert.

A: But I don’t want to harm them, I just want to help them find to a new home.

B: Well, if you can wait, once the chicks have grown up and can fly, they will leave their nest and move to a different location.

A: 我家廚房的抽油煙機排煙管裡住了一窩鳥,怎麼辦?

B: 嗯,你應該要找病蟲害防治專家。

A: 可是我不想傷害這些鳥,我只是想幫牠們找個新家。

B: 如果你可以等的話,等到這些小鳥長大、會飛了,牠們就會離巢搬到別的地方去。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: