When we talk of lychees, Yang Guifei (Imperial Consort Yang) lychees often come to mind. These were named after Yang Guigei, the beloved consort of Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang Dynasty. Yang’s favorite fruit was the lychee, and it has remained one of the most prized fruits ever since.

The Lychee Tree is a subtropical tree native to Southern China, where its cultivation was originally documented over 1,000 years ago. It is now also grown in Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam and Thailand.

Taiwan’s lychees are mainly grown in the southern and central regions, and its harvesting period starts in the south, moving northward. The first harvest is in early April but, as different varieties of lychees mature at different times, we can still enjoy delicious lychees as late as the end of July. Of the different varieties, the “Yuherbau lychee” is perhaps the most well-known in Taiwan.

(Liberty Times, translated by Lin Lee-kai)

說到荔枝，大家不免都會想到被唐玄宗捧在手心的楊貴妃──她最愛的水果就是荔枝，也從此讓荔枝成為名貴水果的代表之一。

荔枝屬於亞熱帶的果樹，在中國南部的生產已有千年的歷史，現在越南、泰國等東南亞國家也都有栽種。

台灣荔枝主要產地在中南部地區，產期由南向北逐漸採收，最早者在四月初即可採收，不同品種陸續成熟，到七月底都還能吃到香甜的荔枝，其中「玉荷包」更是台灣人最耳熟能詳的荔枝品種。

（自由時報記者陳凱詩）

Yuherbau lychee

Harvesting time: around early May to early June each year

Main production areas: Kaohsiung, Pingtung

The characteristic of a Yuherbau (lit. jade purse) fruit is that it is like a purse, with broader top, narrower bottom and spikier protuberances. Yuherbau fruits have large flesh but a small seed, and the flesh is rich and sweet, making them very popular in the market. However, they are also pricier due to their lower yield.

Tip: to choose the best quality Yuherbau lychees, pick those with a spikier rind and shaped like an inverted triangle. They are ready to eat when the skin has turned slightly red. They taste best when their skin is greenish in tone and are 80-90 percent mature — this is when there is a perfect balance of sweet and sour flavors.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. lychee n. 荔枝 (li4 zhi1) 2. subtropical adj. 亞熱帶的 (ya3 re4 dai4 de5) 3. flesh n. 果肉 (guo3 rou4) 4. seed n. 果核 (guo3 he2) 5. sour adj. 酸 (suan1)



玉荷包小檔案

產期：約每年五月初～六月初

主要產地：高雄、屏東

玉荷包的特色是果型上闊下尖有如荷包，果棘深而摸起來有點扎手。玉荷包的果實大但果核小，肉質豐厚又甜度高，非常受到市場歡迎，不過也因產量較低所以價格高。

建議購買果皮較刺、果實成倒三角者品質較好；在果實稍轉紅色即可食用，外皮帶點綠，八、九分熟時吃起來酸甜均衡，滋味最好。

DID YOU KNOW?

你知道嗎？

There is a rumor ciculating on the Internet saying that eating Yuherbau lychees will make one’s breath smell like alcohol, and that this can be detected in a breathalyzer test. This is not true: the alchohol-like smell is because of lychee’s unique volatile aroma, but they are not actually alcoholic. The more mature a lychee is, the richer this aroma. However, unlike alcohol, which is absorbed into the bloodstream, lychees’ aroma will disappear after drinking water or rinsing the mouth.

網路流傳吃荔枝「玉荷包」後酒測會有酒精反應，其實是因為荔枝特有的揮發性香氣成分，這並非酒精。愈成熟的荔枝含有的揮發性香氣成分愈高，但喝水或漱口即可消除，不像酒精會被人體吸收進入血液。