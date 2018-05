A: What happened to you yesterday? Are you all right?

B: Don’t tell the boss, I called in sick, but I was actually at a job interview.

A: I see. How did it go?

B: I think it went quite well, but I’m not counting any chickens before they’re hatched. Remember: Mum’s the word.

A: 你昨天發生什麼事了?還好嗎?

B: 不要跟老闆說,我跟他請病假,其實是去面試了。

A: 原來是這樣呀。那結果如何呢?

B: 我覺得還滿順利的,但結果出來之前我不會期待過高。記得,不要告訴別人哦。

