US best-selling author Dan Brown arrived in Taiwan for a four-day visit yesterday to promote his new book, titled “Origin.” He is scheduled to deliver a speech to 600 fans in Taipei tomorrow.

The Chinese version of Brown’s new book became the best-selling novel at major bookstores the day after its release this month. It is the fifth book in his mystery thriller “Robert Langdon” series featuring fictional character Professor Langdon. The new story takes place in Spain, and Taiwanese readers can’t help but wonder: Will a story ever be set in Taiwan?

Brown’s The Da Vinci Code has sold about 1 million copies in Taiwan. He rewrote and published The Da Vinci Code (The Young Adult Adaptation) two years ago, and the Chinese version was released in Taiwan in February. Brown says, “It is my sincere hope that this adaptation sparks in young adults the same thrill of discovery that I feel while exploring hidden history and the mysteries of the world we live in.”

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

美國暢銷書作家丹布朗昨日抵台，宣傳他的新書《起源》。他在這次為期四天的行程中，預計明日於台北市向大約六百名書迷進行演講。

丹布朗的新書中文版本月上市第二天，即奪下各大書店小說排行榜冠軍。這也是他神秘驚悚的「羅柏蘭登」系列第五部作品，主角仍是虛構人物蘭登教授。由於故事以西班牙為背景，台灣讀者們不禁想問︰什麼時候會把故事背景設定在台灣？

丹布朗的《達文西密碼》在台灣大賣一百萬冊，他兩年前改寫並出版了《達文西密碼（少年讀本版）》，中文版已於二月在台灣發行。他還說︰「我誠摯希望這個改編版，能夠為年輕人帶來發現隱藏歷史與世界神祕事件的刺激感，就像我所感受到的一樣。」

（中央社、自由時報）