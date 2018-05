A: It was sad to hear that veteran entertainer Sun Yueh passed away last week.

B: The news report says he fell ill due to years of smoking.

A: Smoking is bad for you and for those around you.

B: I know, so I’ve decided to quit smoking right away.

A: 聽到資深藝人孫越上週過世的消息真令人難過。

B: 新聞說他因為吸菸多年而生病。

A: 吸菸對你和你周圍的人都不好。

B: 我知道,所以我決定要馬上戒菸。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: