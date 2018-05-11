Home / Bilingual Pages
Fri, May 11, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Wow, I can’t believe Gibson Guitars has filed for bankruptcy.

B: Yeah, it’s so sad. They make really cool guitars. I hope they can find a way to rescue the company.

A: Problem is, their guitars are so expensive these days, pretty much only bankers and hot-shot lawyers can afford them.

B: But, they’re still handmade in the US: You get what you pay for.

A: 啊，真的很難相信Gibson吉他公司破產了。

B: 對呀，好難過喔。他們做的吉他真的很酷，希望他們可以找到辦法來挽救公司。

A: 問題是，Gibson的吉他現在都賣這麼貴，大概只有銀行家和名牌律師才買得起。

B: 可是他們的吉他都還是在美國手工製造的：一分錢，一分貨。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 1026 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top