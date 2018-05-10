EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Home / Bilingual Pages
A: This coconut milk face scrub’s on special offer, I’m going to stock up.

B: No, stop. Don’t you know the micro-plastic particles in face scrubs are trashing the planet and killing the oceans’ jellyfish?

A: What? But I hate jellyfish, I was stung really badly by one while on holiday last year.

B: Even so, you can’t use it as an excuse to trash the environment.

A: 那個椰奶去角質洗面乳在特價耶。我要來囤貨。

B: 不可以。你難道不知道這些洗面乳裡面的塑膠微粒正在毀滅地球、害死海裡的水母嗎。

A: 什麼？可是我討厭水母，去年我在海邊度假的時候被水母螫得好慘哪。

B: 就算這樣，也不能當做破壞環境的藉口。

