Home / Bilingual Pages
Wed, May 09, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Did you know there are pyramids in Sudan? They’re called the Nubian pyramids.

B: I had no idea. I thought only Eygpt had pyramids.

A: So did I, but more than 350 pyramids have been discovered in Sudan, which were the tombs of kings, queens and wealthy individuals of the ancient Kushite kingdoms.

B: Wow, sounds interesting. This could be my next holiday destination.

A: 你知道蘇丹有金字塔嗎？叫做努比亞金字塔。

B: 我不知道耶，我以為只有埃及有金字塔。

A: 我也以為。可是在蘇丹發現了三百五十多個金字塔，墓主是古庫施王國的國王、王后和有錢人。

B: 哇。好有趣啊。我下次旅行會想去那裡。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 254 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top