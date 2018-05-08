EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Look at all the guitars you have piled up in the house, I can barely move. I’m going to sell this bulky one.

B: No way. It’s a vintage Gibson Les Paul Standard made in 1959.

A: That huge one is blocking the way to my room. Someday I will get rid of it.

B: Don’t you dare. That’s a Gibson Country Gentleman. David Bowie used the same model.

A: 你看你堆在家裡的那些吉他，我都沒辦法走路了。我要賣掉這把笨重的傢伙。

B: 不可以。這是1959年製造的Gibson經典Les Paul規格琴。

A: 那隻大把的吉他擋在我房門口，我總有一天要把它處理掉。

B: 你敢我就跟你拼了。那是Gibson的鄉村紳士琴。David Bowie用過同樣的款式。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: