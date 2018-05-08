Home / Bilingual Pages
Tue, May 08, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Look at all the guitars you have piled up in the house, I can barely move. I’m going to sell this bulky one.

B: No way. It’s a vintage Gibson Les Paul Standard made in 1959.

A: That huge one is blocking the way to my room. Someday I will get rid of it.

B: Don’t you dare. That’s a Gibson Country Gentleman. David Bowie used the same model.

A: 你看你堆在家裡的那些吉他，我都沒辦法走路了。我要賣掉這把笨重的傢伙。

B: 不可以。這是1959年製造的Gibson經典Les Paul規格琴。

A: 那隻大把的吉他擋在我房門口，我總有一天要把它處理掉。

B: 你敢我就跟你拼了。那是Gibson的鄉村紳士琴。David Bowie用過同樣的款式。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 792 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top