A: You were clearly at home yesterday, why didn’t you open the door when I rang the bell?

B: I thought you were my landlord. I haven’t paid the last two month’s rent.

A: You should tell your landlord you’re trying to improve and ask him if he can wipe the slate clean.

B: That’s just way too unrealistic.

A: 你昨天明明在家,為什麼我按電鈴你不出來開門?

B: 我以為是房東啊。我兩個月沒繳房租了。

A: 告訴房東,說你以後會奮發向上,希望房東可以既往不咎。

B: 你想得太美了。

