A: I just saw that Taiwanese student on TV. He appeared at a US police department for a court hearing.

B: Wasn’t he arrested for making “terroristic threats” that he would shoot up his school?

A: His celebrity parents said the threats were only a joke.

B: People shouldn’t joke about things like that.

A: 我剛才在電視上看到那個台灣學生,在美國的警察局出席預審庭。

B: 他不是發出「恐怖威脅」說要掃射學校,所以被逮捕嗎?

A: 他的名人父母說那些威脅只是開玩笑啊。

B: 大家絕對不該拿那種事開玩笑。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: