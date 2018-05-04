Taiwanese student Sun An-tso, also known as Edward Sun, was arrested by the Upper Darby Police Department in Pennsylvania in late March for making “terroristic threats” that he would shoot up his school, and for possessing “instruments of crime.” Sun’s pre-trial court hearing on the case was held at the police department on Wednesday last week.

The son of TV show host Sun Peng and actress Di Ying, Sun’s case has attracted much attention in both Taiwan and the US. Sun’s attorney Robert Keller said at the event his client would like to waive his right to a hearing. Keller said during an interview the decision was made in the hopes of a quid pro quo agreement to have the charge of possessing “instruments of crime” dropped.

According to forensic scientist Henry Lee, who is Sun’s idol, waiving his right to a hearing to enter a plea deal with prosecutors may be the best solution if there is sufficient evidence. Meanwhile, according to the court’s latest announcement, his formal arraignment is already scheduled for May 23.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

台灣學生孫安佐（艾德華）在三月底，因為發出「恐怖威脅」說要掃射他的學校，以及持有「犯罪工具」意圖犯案，而遭到賓州上達比警局逮捕，該案預審庭上週三在上達比警局召開。

孫安佐是電視主持人孫鵬和女演員狄鶯之子，該案在台灣和美國都引起很大的關注。他的辯護律師羅柏凱勒在預審庭上主張拋棄預審程序，他在接受媒體訪問時說，期盼此舉能換取檢方放棄起訴持有「犯罪工具」意圖犯案這項重罪。

孫安佐的偶像、刑事鑑定專家李昌鈺則表示，如果證據齊全，放棄預審進入認罪協議是最好的解決方案。同時，根據法院最新公告，孫的正式提審將於五月二十三日舉行。

（中央社）