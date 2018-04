A: Have you ever heard of a medical condition called toxic shock syndrome?

B: Yes, it’s an acute bacteria infection and it could be life-threatening.

A: What are the symptoms in general?

B: Fever, vomiting, rash, muscle aches and eventually organ failure, so it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible if you get it.

A: 你有聽說過「中毒性休克症候群」這種疾病嗎?

B: 嗯,那是一種急性的細菌感染疾病,會對生命造成威脅。

A: 一般來說會有什麼樣的症狀啊?

B: 發燒、嘔吐、起疹子、肌肉疼痛,最後可能器官衰竭,所以一定要盡快就醫。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: