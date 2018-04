A: Digital cameras are getting better by the day.

B: Even basic entry level models are better than what professionals were using 10 years ago.

A: I think the sensor tech improvements are slowing down now.

B: Yes, new models have incremental feature improvements, but image quality has plateaued.

A: 數位相機真是日新月異。

B: 即使是入門款,都比十年前的專業相機還好。

A: 我想感光技術的進步現在已經慢下來了。

B: 對,新機種只是在改善附加功能,可是影像品質還是一樣的水準。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: