Supermodel Naomi Campbell said recently that Vogue magazine should launch an African edition to recognize the continent’s contribution to the global fashion industry, long criticized for its lack of diversity. Visiting Lagos, Nigeria to appear on the runway at Arise Fashion Week this month, Campbell spoke of the need for better representation of Africa.

“There should be a Vogue Africa. We just had Vogue Arabia — it is the next progression. It has to be,” Campbell told Reuters during an interview. “Africa has never had the opportunity to be out there and their fabrics and their materials and their designs be accepted on the global platform... it shouldn’t be that way,” she said.

The Jamaican-British Campbell and five other supermodels in the 1990s, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Kate Moss, were dubbed the “Super Six” by the fashion world. Campbell is the only black supermodel among them.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

超級名模娜歐蜜坎柏最近說，Vogue（時尚）雜誌應該要推出非洲版，以彰顯非洲大陸對全球時尚產業的貢獻，多年來時尚產業常被批評不夠多元化。坎柏本月初赴奈及利亞拉哥斯，參與Arise時裝週走秀時還表示，非洲需要更妥善地被呈現。

坎柏在受訪時對路透說︰「Vogue雜誌該推出非洲版，我們才剛有了阿拉伯版，下一步該發展到非洲了，這是必須的。」她說︰「非洲從沒機會成為焦點，他們的織品、原料和設計，也沒機會登上全球舞台…那樣是不對的。」

英國籍的坎柏具有牙買加血統，她和另外五位超模被時尚界譽為九○年代的「六大超模」——包括琳達伊凡吉利斯塔、克莉絲汀特林頓、辛蒂克勞馥、克勞蒂亞雪佛，和凱特摩斯，而她是其中唯一的黑人。

（中央社）