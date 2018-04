A: This Web site’s rubbish. No effort has gone into the design at all.

B: Well, at least it does what it needs to do.

A: But the confirm payment and cancelation buttons are so similar, it’s easy to muddle them up.

B: That’s true, and they are placed so close together. Perhaps they did it on purpose.

A: 這個網站好爛,他們完全沒有設計的概念。

B: 唉呀沒關係啦,該有的功能都有就好了。

A: 可是它把付款和取消的按鈕做那麼像,很容易誤導人。

B: 說的也是,還靠那麼近,搞不好是故意的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: