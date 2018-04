A: I hear the president just contradicted one of the managers on company policy.

B: Wow, that must have been embarassing for her.

A: To be honest, yes. It really pulled the rug from under her feet.

B: The management really needs to improve its internal communication.

A: 我聽說董事長剛才反對某位經理的公司政策。

B: 哇,那對她來說一定很尷尬。

A: 老實說…是啊。突然失去支持令她陣腳大亂。

B: 管理階層真的需要改善內部溝通了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: