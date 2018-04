A: Have you ever heard of Prince, the legendary rock star?

B: Sure I have. I am really into rock.

A: I don’t know if you’ve noticed this, but there are some really unusual, quite unique aspects of his songwriting.

B: Actually I never paid attention to his songwriting. I just listen to his mad guitar solos.

A: 你有聽過Prince這位傳奇搖滾英雄嗎?

B: 那當然啦,我可是超迷搖滾的。

A: 你有沒有注意到,他寫的歌有很多古怪而特別的地方?

B: 其實我從來都沒有仔細聽編曲耶。我只喜歡聽瘋狂的吉他獨奏。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: