A: How was the Bruno Mars concert on Tuesday?

B: It was awesome, although the venue was a little disappointing. Why didn’t you go with me?

A: Because I’m saving money for Misia’s Taipei concert in June.

B: Concert tickets are getting more and more expensive these days.

A: 「火星人」布魯諾本週二的演唱會如何?

B: 很棒啊,雖然場地有點令人失望。你怎麼不和我去?

A: 因為我正為了米希亞六月的台北演唱會在存錢。

B: 演唱會的門票最近越來越貴了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: