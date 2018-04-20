US pop singer Bruno Mars staged a concert at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on Tuesday. The 20,000 tickets of the show, which was part of Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour,” were sold out over half a year ago. The Grammy-winning artist had his first Taipei concert at the same venue in 2014.

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung, dubbed the “God of Songs,” is also bringing his “A Classic Tour” back to the Taipei Arena starting today, adding six shows over this and next weekend. Cheung caused a sensation when he performed in Taipei last year. Tens of thousands of fans are looking forward to the additional shows with eager anticipation.

Meanwhile, Japanese R&B diva Misia recently announced that, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut, she is holding a concert at the Taipei International Convention Center in June. Misia also visited Taipei earlier in October last year to participate in the “Taiwan LGBT Pride” parade to show support for the LGBT community.

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

美國流行歌手「火星人」布魯諾，本週二唱進台北南港展覽館，該演唱會是他「24K魔幻世界巡迴演唱會」的一站，兩萬張門票在半年前即全部秒殺。這位葛萊美獎得主於二○一四年首次來台開唱時，就是在同一個場地。

香港「歌神」張學友本週亦再度降臨台北小巨蛋。「學友．經典世界巡迴演唱會」從今日起連續兩個週末加碼六場。他去年來台巡演時造成轟動，這次加場讓數萬名粉絲十分期待。

日本節奏藍調天后Misia（米希亞）則宣布，為了慶祝出道二十週年，六月將在台北國際會議中心開唱。她稍早於去年十月也曾來台北參加「台灣同志遊行」，表達對同志族群的支持。

（中央社、自由時報）