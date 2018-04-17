Last week the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Vietnam-based online retailer Tiki, represented by council executive president Walter Yeh and Tiki founder and chief executive officer Son Tran, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly promote the “Taiwan Pavilion” on Tiki’s e-commerce platform. The memorandum also waives store opening fees and slotting fees for Taiwantrade members. It is hoped the agreement will help promote cross-border e-commerce and bilateral trade between the two countries, and give Taiwanese exports a boost.

According to TAITRA chairman James Huang, Vietnam has a population of nearly 100 million people, and Vietnamese hold Taiwanese products in strong regard. Huang says that although Tiki is the second-largest e-commerce platform in Vietnam, its level of customer service, including delivery and sales, has an excellent reputation there. The bilateral agreements were signed in only two weeks, and Huang hopes Taiwan will now have further access to Vietnam’s domestic market.

According to TAITRA, the “Taiwan Pavilion” was opened on Dec. 18 last year and currently features mainly sports goods, mother and baby household items and electronic consumer goods, with a total of 600 items on sale by 29 vendors. In the future, TAITRA hopes Taiwanese vendors can move into other markets such as beauty products and food. Huang says that in order for Taiwanese companies to take on the domestic market, in addition to helping businesses to overcome challenges in local warehousing, logistics and customs practices and procedures, TAITRA has already formulated a strategy with private enterprises and is planning an advance roadmap to move into ASEAN.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. online retailer phr. 電商平台 (dian4 shang1 ping2 tai2) 2. memorandum of understanding phr. 合作備忘錄 (he2 zuo4 bei4 wang4 lu4) 3. slotting fee phr. 上架費 (shang4 jia4 fei4) 4. bilateral trade phr. 雙邊經貿 (shuang1 bian1 jing1 mao4) 5. domestic market phr. 內需市場 (nei4 xu1 shi4 chang3) 6. warehouse; warehousing n. 倉儲 (cang1 chu2) 7. logistics n. 物流 (wu4 liu2)



(CNA, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

中華民國對外貿易發展協會與越南本土B2C電商平台Tiki，上週由外貿協會秘書長葉明水與Tiki創辦人暨執行長陳山代表，共同簽署合作備忘錄，將一同推動Tiki台灣館，並提供台灣經貿網會員免開店費、免上架費優惠，期待透過跨境電商，促進雙邊經貿往來、強化台灣出口。

外貿協會董事長黃志芳表示，越南人口將近一億，而且對台灣的產品非常喜愛，Tiki在越南雖然是第二大的電商平台，但不過在客服、送貨、售貨等服務面向，信譽度非常高，這次兩個星期就促成雙方簽署，未來可望再前進越南內需市場。

貿協指出，Tiki台灣館在去年十二月十八日開館，目前主要商品為運動用品、母嬰家居用品、3C消費性電子產品等，共有二十九家廠商、六百項產品上架，未來可望搶攻美妝及食品等市場。黃志芳表示，要進軍內需市場，除了解決倉儲、物流、通關等問題外，近期也已經跟民間企業共同制定策略，規劃前進東協的路徑圖。

(中央社)

FOLLOW UP

讀後練習

Vocabulary Extension

Bilateral trade refers to the exchange of goods or services between two countries. To facilitate increased trade and investment, bilateral trade partners agree to reduce or eliminate tariffs, duties and other trade barriers.

Memorandum of understanding — an informal, non-binding agreement between two or more parties that sets out each parties’ requirements and responsibilities. An MOU is usually the first step toward the signing of a formal contract.

Slotting fee — a fee traditionally charged by retailers to companies or manufacturers for the privilege of being allowed to place their products on the shelves of the retailer’s stores (or in the case of an online retailer, on their Web site).

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)