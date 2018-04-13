“Idol Producer,” a hit boy group reality show on the online video platform iQiyi, held its final on Friday last week. Among the three Taiwanese “trainees” that advanced to the final round, Leo Chen and Evan Lin stood out, while Jeffrey Tung lost the chance to enter showbiz.

Chen, a 17-year-old Taiwanese boy nicknamed “Nong Nong,” has proved popular due to his sunny disposition. He managed to attract more than 20 million votes from fans in the final round and was ranked No. 2. Meanwhile, web celebrity Cai Xukun was ranked first and Fan Chengcheng, younger brother of actress Fan Bingbing, came third.

In the final round, the top nine contestants emerged from the 100 trainees announced to officially enter showbiz as a new boy group — “Nine Percent.” Group members included Justin Huang at No. 4, and Zhu Zhengting, Wang Ziyi, Xiao Gui and You Zhangjing at nos. 6 through 9.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

線上影音平台愛奇藝的熱門男團實境秀「偶像練習生」，總決賽上週五登場。在三位擠進總決賽的台灣「練習生」中，陳立農和林彥俊最終脫穎而出，董又霖則錯失出道進入娛樂圈的良機。

十七歲的台灣男孩「農農」陳立農，陽光的笑容讓他人氣居高不下，在總決賽中贏得粉絲兩千多萬票而衝上亞軍。冠軍是網紅蔡徐坤，季軍是女星范冰冰的弟弟范丞丞。

而在一百位練習生當中，在總決賽上獲勝的前九名也宣布，組成全新男團「Nine Percent」正式出道。團員還包括第四名的黃明昊、第六名至第九名的朱正廷、王子異、小鬼（王琳凱）和尤長靖。

（自由時報）