As the US Major League Baseball’s new season opens, Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has got off to a perfect start with a hit in his first at-bat for the Los Angeles Angels. Three days later, the “two-way” rookie earned his first win on the mound in his pitching debut.

Ohtani also hit his first home run in the following game, making him the first player to win as a starting pitcher, and then start and hit a home run as a non-pitcher in his next game since the legendary Babe Ruth in 1921.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese pitcher Wang Wei-chung, who plays for the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League, won his debut game at the start of the new season, becoming the first Taiwanese to win in an opening game. However, Taiwanese player Yang Dai-kang of the Nippon Professional Baseball’s Yomiuri Giants had a rough start. He was hit by a pitch last Tuesday, suffering a fracture in his left hand.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

美國職棒大聯盟新球季近日揭幕，洛杉磯天使隊的日籍超級球星大谷翔平首戰完美開打，第一球就敲出安打。這位能投能打的「二刀流」新人三天後首次登板先發主投，贏得第一次勝投。

大谷隨後在下一場轟出全壘打，也成為自一九二一年傳奇球星貝比魯斯之後，首位在大聯盟以先發投手身分拿下勝投，下一場再以非投手之姿先發上陣而擊出紅不讓的球員。

同時，效力於韓國職棒NC恐龍隊的台灣強投王維中，日前亦在新球季勇奪首勝，成為在韓職開幕戰贏得勝投的台灣第一人。日本職棒讀賣巨人隊的台灣球星陽岱鋼則出師不利，上週二出賽時被觸身球擊中，造成左手骨折。

（中央社）