A: How would you like your hair cut?

B: I don’t really mind, just make sure the fringe doesn’t get in the way.

A: How short would you like it?

B: The shorter the better. That way I don’t have to have it cut too often.

A: 你想要把頭髮剪成什麼造型呢?

B: 都好,只要瀏海不要擋住視線就可以了。

A: 那你要剪多短呢?

B: 越短越好,這樣我就可以不用常來剪頭髮。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: