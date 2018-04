A : So how was the Katy Perry concert in Taipei?

B : It was great. I really had a good time.

A : What did you like the most?

B : She sang all her hit songs, and her stage costumes were stunning.

A : 凱蒂佩芮的台北演唱會還好嗎?

B : 太棒了。我真的很開心

A : 你最喜歡哪個部份呢?

B : 她唱了所有暢銷金曲,舞台服裝也相當炫麗。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: