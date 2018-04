A: The police finally arrested the thief that stole my car.

B: That’s great news. How did they catch him?

A: They found some sand in the footwell on the driver’s side and followed that lead.

B: Seriously? They were able to trace him based on a few grains of sand?

A: 警察終於逮捕到那個偷我車子的賊了。

B: 真是太好啦。他們怎麼抓到他的?

A: 警察在駕駛座的地板上發現一些沙子,然後就循線逮捕他了。

B: 真的還假的啊?警察竟然可以用幾粒沙子就追蹤到他?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: