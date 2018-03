A: I have a craving for spicy hotpot. Come on, go with me.

B: You’ve already asked me loads of times, I can’t eat spicy food.

A: Oh please. We can order a yuanyang hotpot with a spicy and a mild soup, you can eat from the mild side.

B: But I just have to see red chilli oil and my throat starts to hurt.

A: 我好想吃麻辣鍋喔。你陪我去好不好?

B: 你已經問過很多次了,我不吃辣的東西。

A: 拜託啦,我們可以吃鴛鴦鍋,你吃不辣的部分。

B: 可是我覺得光看到那些紅紅的辣油,我的喉嚨就很痛。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: