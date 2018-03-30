Japanese anime TV series “Mazinger Z ” swept Taiwan over 30 years ago, and the film version is now being aired on the big screen. The new animated film, “Mazinger Z: Infinity,” opens in Taiwan today. With the reappearance of the classic characters and robots, the movie is sure to rekindle viewers’ fond memories.

The TV version of the animation was broadcast in Taiwan in the 1970s and 1980s. Memorable characters include male lead Koji Kabuto and female lead Sayaka Yumi — translated as Ke Kuo-lung and Yu Sha-sha in Taiwan — and giant robots like Mazinger Z and Aphrodite A. Many viewers grew up listening to the theme song, and it remains firmly lodged in their minds today.

According to the film distributor, the creator of “Mazinger Z ” Japanese cartoonist Go Nagai decided to adapt it into a movie last year to mark the 50th anniversary of the start of his career.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

三十多年前風靡全台灣的日本電視卡通「無敵鐵金剛」（魔神Z），電影版目前登上大銀幕。這部新動畫「劇場版無敵鐵金剛／Infinity」今日在台上映，片中重現各經典角色和機器人，勢必重燃觀眾熱血回憶。

該動畫電視版曾於一九七○和一九八○年代在台播出，劇中的經典角色包括男主角兜甲兒（台譯：柯國隆）、女主角弓沙也加（台譯：余莎莎），巨型機器人無敵鐵金剛和木蘭號等。主題曲也陪伴觀眾度過童年的時光，至今依舊讓人朗朗上口。

根據片商表示，「無敵鐵金剛」原創者，亦即日本漫畫家永井豪，為了紀念出道五十週年，在去年決定將該劇改編成電影。

（中央社）