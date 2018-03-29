To address the threat of a global food shortage crisis, when every year large amounts of fruit and vegetables are discarded because they are deemed unsightly or deformed, Wowprime chairman Park Chen announced on Tuesday that the company would promote restaurants this year with unsightly veg as the main ingredients.

Many fruits and vegetables are marked as substandard at the production stage as they fall short of market standards and are deemed too unsightly to be put on sale. The disposal rate of these fruit and veg is as high as 30 percent, and they are discarded simply because they have flaws in their appearance. This is wasteful, especially when the nutritional composition of these is no different from fruit and veg with a more immaculate appearance.

According to reports, the world may well be facing a catastrophic food crisis by 2050. After researching the issues of food scraps and sustainable development of soil fertility, the group discovered that in 2015 agricultural wastage in Taiwan was as much as 4.6 million metric tonnes, most of which was vegetables, with fruit coming second.

(CNA)

面對全球糧食短缺危機威脅，每年卻有很多賣相不佳的醜蔬果被丟棄，王品集團董事長陳正輝週二表示，今年將推出以醜蔬果為主要食材的餐廳。

許多蔬果在生產處理階段，就因為賣相不佳、不符市場規格，被列為NG蔬果，淘汰率高達百分之三十，只因為沒有完美無瑕的外表，就遭到丟棄，造成嚴重食物浪費，其實醜蔬果的營養成分都一樣。

根據報告，二○五○年全球將面臨毀滅性的糧食危機。王品集團經深入研究剩食與地力永續發展的課題，發現台灣在二○一五年的農業廢棄物，高達四百六十萬噸，以蔬菜最多，水果居次。

（中央社）