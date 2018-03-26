Chinese practice

一知半解

having limited understanding of a matter

(yi1 zhi1 ban4 jie3)

英國科學家及哲學家弗朗西斯‧培根（西元一五六一～一六二六年），是提倡經驗主義作為獲得知識之方法的先鋒，他主張以嚴格的科學方法來質疑我們對世界的了解。

培根在他一六○一年的文章〈論無神論〉中寫道：「一點點的哲學，會讓人的思想傾向於無神論；但深入鑽研哲學，便會把人的心智帶向宗教。」

當然，培根寫作此文的時代背景，普遍仍是宗教掛帥的。

這句話的宗教內容是否為真，並非此處的焦點，對我們而言重要的是培根此言之含義──學習得不完整反而會造成誤導，讓人自以為知道的比實際所知還多，因此我們對事物必須先有全面的認識，才能夠對其作出適切的評論。

在一六九八年集結出版，名為《The Mystery of Phanaticism》（盲信之謎）的一批匿名信中提到了培根的概念，並闡述了這個想法：

「培根大人知道地很清楚，一點點的知識容易讓人自我膨脹、變得輕率，但更多的知識會將他們拉回正軌，並讓他們對自我有謙卑的認識。」

這也就是說，少量的知識會讓人對一己所學驕傲自滿，變得自我迷戀，除非他們後來有更全面的理解，否則他們不會對其所知所學做合理的評估。

十年之後，英國詩人亞歷山大‧波普（一六八八～一七四四年）在他一七○九年的作品〈論批評〉中，把這概念寫成了詩句：

膚淺之學乃危殆之事;

窮經深探，始能一嚐皮埃里亞百靈甘泉。

淺沾使人徒入迷津；

飽學深思終可戒懵增慧。

希臘神話中，有雙翅膀的飛馬珀伽索斯是海神波塞頓的孩子，馬蹄所踏之地，就會冒出泉水，稱作「皮埃里亞泉」，傳說飲此泉水的人，都會得到靈感與知識。

波普的詩句即為英文諺語「a little learning is a dangerous thing」（有一點點的知識是件危險的事）的出處。在一七七四年版的《Gentleman and Lady’s Complete Magazine》中，一篇文章引用這句話時出了錯，變成：「誠然，波普先生說，『A little knowledge is a dangerous thing』」。

波普的原句「a little learning」和錯引的「a little knowledge」這兩種版本今皆通行，用來指人有了一些知識就以為自己是專家，從而犯下錯誤。

「A little knowledge is a dangerous thing」若翻譯成中文，可譯為「一知半解是危險的」，或是「淺學誤人」。「一知半解」是個成語，其用法大約可歸成兩類，一為單純形容人對事物的了解有限、不夠深入；另一為推衍至語境中的隱含意，意指對事物只有皮毛的知識而妄加行動，可能造成禍害與危險。

成語「一知半解」，一般認為出自宋代著名理學家張栻（西元一一三三～一一八○年）的〈寄周子充尚書〉。這篇文章有一部分談到他即知即行、知行合一的理學觀，他說：

「蓋致知力行，此兩者工夫互相發也」（「致知」與「力行」兩者是相輔相成的），又說：「若學者以想象臆度，或一知半解為知道，而日知之則無不能行，是妄而已」（但若為學時未求真知，光憑主觀揣度，或不求甚解，又以其為所知並據之而行，那麼所得的一切將會是虛妄不實的）。

有趣的是，無論是「A little knowledge is a dangerous thing」或「一知半解」，經驗主義或格物致知(探求事物的道理，求得真理)，雖然產生於東西方不同時空、有著不同名稱，但都是源於哲學上知識論的探索。

(台北時報林俐凱譯)

很多人在一知半解之下簽約，承受極大風險，事後常導致許多糾紛。

(Many people sign contracts without fully understanding the implications, and get themselves in a lot of trouble as a result. This often leads to all kinds of conflict.)

抱歉，我對這個議題一知半解，所以不方便多作評論。

(Sorry, I don’t really know too much about this issue, so I don’t feel comfortable discussing it.)

英文練習

a little knowledge is a dangerous thing

The English scientist Francis Bacon (1561 - 1626) was an early advocate of empiricism as an approach to knowledge, and of the adoption of a rigorous scientific method for questioning what we believe we know about the world.

In his 1601 essay Of Atheism, Bacon writes: “A little philosophy inclineth man’s mind to atheism; but depth in philosophy bringeth men’s minds about to religion.”

Bacon was writing, of course, at a time when the prevailing outlook was still strongly religious.

The veracity of the religious message is not the subject at hand, however: The important thing for us here is Bacon’s implication that incomplete learning can mislead one into thinking one knows more than one does, and that one must attain a comprehensive understanding of a subject before it is safe to comment on it.

This idea was elaborated in a set of anonymous letters published in 1698 under the name The Mystery of Phanaticism, in a reference to Bacon’s concept:

“Twas well observed by my Lord Bacon, that a little knowledge is apt to puff up, and make men giddy, but a greater share of it will set them right, and bring them to low and humble thoughts of themselves.”

That is, a little knowledge will make people proud of their learning, and they will become enamored of themselves, and will not return to a more reasonable assessment of their knowledge until they understand the subject more fully.

A decade later, in his 1709 work An Essay on Criticism, the English poet Alexander Pope (1688 - 1744) wrote: