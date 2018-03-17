Saint Patrick’s Day, which falls on March 17 every year, is one of the most important festive days in the Irish tradition, and commemorates the death of Ireland’s patron saint. On this day, Irish people around the world hold a variety of activities celebrating the cultural heritage of the Irish tradition.

Today, little is known of the life of Saint Patrick. He is thought to have been born in the Roman Britain of the 5th century AD. At the age of sixteen, Patrick was captured by a group of Irish marauders and taken to Ireland, where he was forced to work as a shepherd. Tending sheep in the valleys and hills, Patrick acquired knowledge of the Celtic language and became familiar with primeval Druidism. One evening, it is said, Patrick was admonished by an angel, who guided him to travel two hundred miles away and find a ship to escape on.

After arriving on the English shore, Patrick walked, barefoot, for another 28 days in the wilderness. Enduring hunger and defending the attacks of wild animals, Patrick finally reached home, and decided to study Christianity. Years of diligent study later, Patrick was accepted into the priesthood, and determined to devote himself to missionary work, setting out for Ireland, the land in which he had been held captive for six years.

Familiar with the local language and primal religion, Patrick kept a humble profile. He had walked through the Irish land and baptized people of every social class. His missionary work in Ireland, however, did not always go smoothly. One time, he was attacked by local Irish people, but was saved by his quick thinking. Plucking an ordinary shamrock, he used the triple leaf and single stem of the plant to illustrate the holy trinity of Christianity. It is also said that Saint Patrick performed miracles, banishing evil creatures from the land. Folklore attributes the fact that there are no native species of snake existing in Ireland to Saint Patrick’s activities.

Today, people wear green and put on shamrock ornaments to commemorate Saint Patrick’s missionary efforts and his contribution to Ireland. On this day, bands perform traditional Irish folk songs on the streets or in the bars in Ireland, as well as in Irish communities around the world.

(Chang Ho-ming, Taipei Times)

聖派翠克節是愛爾蘭傳統中最重要的慶祝節日之一，落在每年的三月十七日，以紀念這位愛爾蘭守護聖者的逝世。在這一天，世界各地的愛爾蘭裔都會舉行各式各樣的慶祝活動，以歡慶歷史悠久的愛爾蘭傳統文化。

關於聖派翠克的一生，我們今日所知不多。據說，派翠克於西元五世紀出生在羅馬帝國統治下的英格蘭。十六歲時，他被愛爾蘭的海盜擄走，輾轉成為奴隸，被帶到愛爾蘭牧羊。在山谷間和山坡上牧羊的時日裡，他學會當地的塞爾特語，也認識了原始的德魯伊教。某天晚上，聖派翠克獲得天使的警醒，指引他徒步走了兩百英里，最後在海邊找到一艘船，逃離奴隸生活。

好不容易回到英格蘭上岸後，聖派翠克在荒野中步行整整二十八日，忍耐著飢餓，抵禦野獸的攻擊，最後終於回到了家，致力修習基督教。經過多年不懈的努力，他被賦予司鐸一職，便決心前往當年囚禁他六年之久的蠻荒之地──愛爾蘭，投身於當地的宣教工作。

熟稔當地語言與宗教的派翠克，是一位謙遜的傳道者，足跡踏遍愛爾蘭各地，為各種階層的人受洗。然而，他的宣教工作並不總是一帆風順。據說，聖派翠克某次差點遭到當地人的攻擊，便急中生智。從草叢中拔起一株隨處可見的三葉草，用這種植物三個葉片長在同一段莖頂端的現象，向愛爾蘭人證明基督教三位一體的概念。又有傳言，他曾經展現神蹟，把邪惡的生物全數趕進海裡。愛爾蘭當地沒有任何原生蛇類，在民俗傳說中被認為是聖派翠克當年的功勞。

今日，人們會穿上綠色的衣服，佩戴三葉草的裝飾，以紀念聖派翠克的貢獻。在聖派翠克節這天，包括愛爾蘭以及世界各地的愛爾蘭裔社區，都會有樂團在街上或酒館裡演奏，唱著古老的民謠。

(台北時報章厚明撰)