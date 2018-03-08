Although the flu epidemic is already gradually abating, there were still 79 new cases of severe complicated influenza last week, chalking up a new high for a single week this flu season. Of these new cases, 64 had not received a flu vaccine this year. In addition, with the 11 deaths due to influenza in people aged from 44 to 94, all had influenza B, nine had a history of chronic disease and seven had failed to receive their flu jab this year.

The flu remains at its peak, but there are indications it is starting to abate. Last week’s new cases of severe flu are possibly due to people falling seriously ill after contracting flu during the Lunar New Year break.

The Centers for Disease Control caution that members of the public should not disregard the seriousness of influenza. The recent large temperature fluctuations have not helped and, with students returning to school for the new semester the increase in interaction makes it easier for the virus to be transmitted. People should take care to wash their hands, observe proper etiquette when coughing and stay at home and rest if they come down with flu, to avoid the risk of passing the virus on.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

流感疫情逐漸趨緩，但上週仍新增七十九例流感併發重症，登上本流感季單週新高，其中六十四例未接種本季流感疫苗。另新增十一例流感死亡個案，年齡介於四十四歲到九十四歲，都感染B型流感，九例有慢性病史，七例未接種本流感季疫苗。

流感還在高峰，但已漸趨緩，上週重症人數增加，可能是在春節期間感染、病情變嚴重。

疾管署也提醒，民眾勿輕忽流感嚴重性，近期氣溫變化大且剛開學，人際交流頻繁易造成病毒傳播，民眾仍應做好手部衛生、咳嗽禮節及生病在家休息等，才能避免病毒傳播的風險。

（中央社）