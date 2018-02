A: I saw you at the museum yesterday. Was that your girlfriend I saw you with?

B: Yes! We often go to the museum to see an exhibition on our days off and then go for dinner afterwards.

A: Sounds lovely. The musem’s restaurant has a great atmosphere.

B: Next time you see us make sure to come and say hello. I can give you an introduction.

A: 我昨天在博物館看到你,那是你女朋友嗎?

B: 對呀!我們放假常常一起去博物館,看完展覽就一起吃飯。

A: 真好!博物館的餐廳也很有氣氛。

B: 下次看到我們一定要來打招呼!我可以介紹你們認識一下。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: