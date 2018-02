A: Do you think I could adopt a cat?

B: You don’t even know how to look after yourself. When you adopted a dog, it was me that ended up looking after it.

A: Well, dogs need daily walks; cats don’t.

B: I think you should just go to a cat cafe if you want to spend time with cats. When you’re a bit more responsible, then we’ll discuss it.

A: 我可不可以養貓?

B: 你連自己都養不活了,還想養貓?而且以前養狗都是我在照顧。

A: 那是因為養狗要每天帶牠出去散步,貓又不用。

B: 你還是先去貓咖啡店抱抱貓就好了,等你比較有責任感的時候再說。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: