A: I want to lose weight. Do you have any suitable courses?

B: You could take the aerobics class twice a week and add to that some weight-lifting practice.

A: Wow, will I be able to develop a six-pack?

B: Of course you can. You just need to keep at it.

A: 我想要瘦身,請問有什麼相關的課程嗎?

B: 你可以上健美操課程,一週兩次,再加上重量訓練。

A: 哇!那我這樣可以練出六塊肌嗎?

B: 當然可以!只要你持之以恆。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: