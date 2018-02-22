Following the severe damage wreaked by the Hualien earthquake on Feb. 6th here in Taiwan, Ishigaki City, in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, organized a fundraising event outside a stadium during the 2018 Asia Gateway Interleague Power Series being held there.

The Lamigo Monkeys team played two friendly matches at the Ishigaki City Chuo Athletic Park Baseball Ground on Feb. 17 and 18, and Japanese fans held up homemade banners saying “Hang in there, Taiwan, God bless Taiwan” outside the ground before the game on the 17th. Ishigaki City also put on a fundraiser for the Taiwan earthquake relief effort.

Chiba Lotte Marines’ Taiwanese pitcher Chen Kuan-yu said that on the day following the quake, many Japanese baseball players came up to him and inquired about the situation in Taiwan. He said, “the Japanese are a very compassionate people, and I thank them for their concern about us.”

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

台灣本月六日花蓮地震，造成嚴重災情，此次在日本沖繩縣石垣市舉行的「亞洲門戶交流賽」，石垣市也主動發起場外募款活動。

Lamigo桃猿隊十七、十八日兩天在石垣市中央運動公園棒球場進行兩場交流賽，日本球迷十七日賽前在球場外野高舉自製布條「台灣加油！天佑台灣！」，石垣市也主動發起為台灣震災募款活動。

旅日羅德隊投手陳冠宇提到，地震發生後隔天，不少日本職棒選手也都紛紛向他詢問台灣狀況。他表示「日本是很有人情味的國家 ，謝謝他們這麼關心我們」。

（中央社）