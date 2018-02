A: We got quite a lot in our red envelopes this year. How are you going to spend yours?

B: I want to buy a new computer. I’ve had this one over a year, and it’s getting slower.

A: Just over a year? There’s no need to get a new one, just upgrade the memory.

B: But the new ones out this year look so beautiful.

A: 今年收到的壓歲錢真不少,你要怎麼用呢?

B: 我想買新電腦。我現在這部電腦已經用一年多了,越跑越慢。

A: 才一年多?不需要換吧。只要升級記憶體就可以了。

B: 可是今年新出的機種好漂亮啊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: