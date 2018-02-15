The word “hangry,” a compound of “hungry” and “angry,” has officially been added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

According to a BBC report, the OED has issued a list of over 1,000 new words to be added to the dictionary. In addition to hangry, the word “mansplaining” — referring to people, and in particular men talking to women, attempting to explain an idea using a superior attitude – has also been added.

The word ransomware was added to the 829,000 words in the OED due to the WannaCry virus that made news around the world last year.

Also, the Korean word “chaebol,” referring to large industrial conglomerates created from family-run corporate groups such as South Korea’s Samsung and Hyundai, has also been added, as a direct Romanization of the Korean, into the dictionary. The meaning of the term has come to be extended to describe the extravagant lifestyle of members of these family-run conglomerates.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

因為飢餓（hungry）而發怒（angry）的組合字「餓怒」（hangry），正式被牛津辭典收錄為新字。

英國廣播公司報導，牛津辭典發表一千多個新收錄單字，除了「餓怒」之外，也收錄了「男人說教」（mansplaining），指的是用高高在上的態度對別人說教，特指男性對女性。

去年在全球掀起風波的勒索軟體WannaCry，讓「勒索軟體」（ransomware）也被收錄，加入牛津辭典原有的八十二萬九千字行列。

而專指韓國三星集團、現代集團等家族企業發展成大型綜合企業集團的韓文「財閥」（chaebol）一字，也以拼音直接被納入牛津辭典。不過，近來這個字已經延伸出其他意思，泛指這些家族企業成員的豪奢生活方式。

（中央社）