A: It was so cold in my house last week icicles formed on my bathroom ceiling.

B: It was so cold in my house that we turned off the fridge and kept the door open.

A: It was so cold in my house we put on more clothes when we got home.

B: I hate the summer in Taipei, but now I cannot wait until June.

A: 我家好冷,上禮拜我浴室的天花板還結了冰柱。

B: 我家才冷,我們還把冰箱電源切掉,讓冰箱門開著。

A: 我家更冷,我們回到家裡還穿上更多衣服。

B: 我痛恨台北的夏天,可是現在我等不及六月趕快來臨。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: