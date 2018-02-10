Thousands of African asylum seekers on Wednesday protested outside the Rwandan Embassy in Israel, calling on the African country not to cooperate with an Israeli plan to deport them.

Israel has given thousands of migrants in the country until April 1 to accept an offer to leave for an unnamed African destination — widely known to be Rwanda, based on testimonies of people who have already left — in exchange for US$3,500 and a plane ticket. Those who don’t leave face indefinite incarceration.

The protesters said the plan would put them in danger and said the deportations were racist. They urged Rwanda and its president, Paul Kagame, not to cooperate. Rwanda is one of Israel’s closest African allies.

“Prison or Deportation? What would you choose?” read one banner. “Would you deport me if I was white?” read another, held by protesters with faces painted white.

Israel has 40,000 migrants, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, who say they fled from danger at home. Both countries have poor human rights records.

The migrants say they do not want to settle in Israel, but want to remain as refugees until it is safe for them to return to their homelands.

The deportation plan has sparked outrage in Israel, where critics have called it unethical and a stain on Israel’s image as a refuge for Jewish migrants.

The government says it has no obligation to take in migrants, and that it has taken steps to make sure they are not harmed. Women, children and families, for example, are exempt from the deportation order. (AP)

數千名尋求庇護的非洲移民，週三在以色列的盧安達大使館外抗議，呼籲盧安達政府不要和以色列合作，參與驅逐他們出境的計畫。

日前，以色列政府要求境內數千名的移民接受一項提議，以三千五百美元和一張機票作為交換條件，要他們離開以色列，前往非洲某處地名不公開卻眾所皆知的目的地。根據已經離開以色列的人們指稱，那個不公開的非洲某處就是盧安達。而不願意離開以色列的移民，則將面臨刑期不等的牢獄之災。

抗議者表示，以色列政府的驅離計畫會讓他們身陷危險，而且帶有種族歧視，他們強烈要求盧安達政府與總統保羅卡加米不要和以色列合作。盧安達是以色列最親近的非洲盟友之一。

「監禁或驅逐出境？你選哪一個？」一個抗議標語這樣寫著。有些抗議人士把臉塗白，舉著另一個標語：「如果我是白人，你會驅逐我嗎？」。

目前以色列有四萬名移民，其中絕大多數來自厄利垂亞以及蘇丹，他們為了逃避危險，離開故鄉，來到以色列。厄利垂亞以及蘇丹這兩個國家有著不良的人權紀錄。

這些移民表示，他們並不想要在以色列定居，而是想要維持難民身份，直到他們能安全返鄉為止。

這個驅逐難民的計畫在以色列境內引發強烈憤慨，遭到評論家指謫為不道德，更是在以色列長久以來作為猶太籍移民庇護所的形象上留下汙點。

以色列政府表示，他們並沒有義務收容移民，而且早已採取措施以確保移民不受傷害。例如女性、小孩、以及家族移民，都被豁免於驅逐出境的命令。

（台北時報章厚明譯）