Hit South Korean boy group EXO is putting on two shows at the Taipei Arena again Saturday and Sunday. Due to high demand for tickets, Taiwan’s Super Dome, the event organizer, has announced that extra tickets will be released for seating with partially blocked views.

The event organizer said eight EXO members are set to perform in Taiwan, and to spend an early romantic Valentine’s Day with their Taiwanese fans. Unfortunately, the only Chinese member of the band, Lay, will not be joining them for this tour. The group also released its latest winter special album Universe in Taiwan on Wednesday.

In their newest music video, the group members dressed up as “warm baristas,” and their record label decided to cooperate with Cross Cafe in Taipei’s East District, selling limited EXO Universe pancake sets. The event starts today and will run until Feb. 25.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

南韓男子夯團EXO將於週六、週日再度於台北小巨蛋開唱，由於門票太熱門，主辦單位超級圓頂稍早宣布將釋出視線遮蔽區域門票。

主辦單位說，EXO中的八位團員將來台，和台灣的粉絲提前共度浪漫情人節，但唯一的中國籍團員張藝興並未參與這次巡演。而該團的最新冬季特別專輯「Universe」，已於本週三在台灣發行。

在最新的音樂錄影帶中，團員們化身為「咖啡暖男」，這也讓唱片公司決定和台北東區的克勞斯咖啡店合作，推出限量EXO Universe鬆餅套餐，活動從今日開始一直持續至二月二十五日結束。

（自由時報）