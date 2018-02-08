The Taipei City Police Department Traffic Division said on Feb. 1 that, as the lunar new year is coming, the Taipei City Government is planning to roll out the 2018 Taiwan Lunar New Year in Taipei event, to continue until Mar. 4 in the Dihua Street, Huayin Street, Taipei station rear station, Taipei City Mall and Ningxia Night Market shopping areas.

The Dihua Street Taipei Lunar New Year Goods event period will only extend to Feb. 14.

According to the Traffic Division, because of the large amounts of people buying lunar new year goods, as well as the vehicular traffic, during the period, traffic restrictions will be in place along Section 1 of Dihua Street (from Guisui Street to Nanjing West Road), with cars being restricted from entering Dihua Street. In addition, one way traffic conditions will intermittently apply along Minle Street.

There are also plans in place for personnel to enforce the smooth implementation of the restrictions, with traffic restriction posts in 30 locations, 25 traffic police and 19 volunteers, with seven teams monitoring traffic flow and one team responsible for towing away illegally parked vehicles.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

交通警察大隊二月一日表示，農曆春節將屆，台北市政府規劃推出「二○一八年台灣年味在台北」活動，自當天起至三月四日於迪化街商圈、華陰街商圈、後站商圈、台北地下街商圈和寧夏夜市商圈陸續展開。

其中，迪化商圈台北年貨大街活動期間為當日起至二月十四日止。

交通警察大隊表示，為因應活動期間大量採購年貨的人、車潮，迪化街一段（歸綏街至南京西路）將實施交通管制，管制車輛進入迪化街；另外，民樂街則彈性實施時段性單行管制。

另外，交通警察大隊也有規劃了交通疏導管制勤務，包括派遣交通疏導管制崗位三十處、動員二十五名警力及十九名義交、路況查報七組、違規停車拖吊一組。

（中央社）