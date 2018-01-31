A rare celestial event will grace the skies today when a blue moon and lunar eclipse combine with the moon being at its closest point to Earth, resulting in what is being called a “super blue blood moon.”

The trifecta takes place today and is best visible from the western hemisphere. The last time the three elements combined at the same time was in 1866.

A “super blue blood moon” is the result of a blue moon — the second full moon in a calendar month – occurring at the same time as a super moon, when the moon is at perigee and about 14 percent brighter than usual, and a so-called blood moon — the moment during a lunar eclipse when the moon, in the Earth’s shadow, takes on a reddish tint. The reddish tint appears because only red light, which has a longer wavelength, is refracted by the Earth’s atmosphere to the moon’s surface.

Stargazers living in the US will be able to see the eclipse before sunrise today, according to NASA. For those in the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand, the event will be visible during moonrise today.

The eclipse itself is expected to last about an hour and a quarter. For anyone unable to watch the event in person, it will be streamed live online.

In Taiwan, the total lunar eclipse will start this evening at 6:50pm and end at 0:10am, with its full sequence visible to the naked eye across Taiwan. In collaboration with astronomical organizations around the globe, the Taipei Astronomical Museum (TAM) will be providing full Internet coverage of the event. For more information, visit TAM’s Web site at https://goo.gl/Y8AeGL.

(The Guardian, additional information from Taipei Astronomical Museum)

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 celestial adj. 天體的 (tian1 ti3 de5) lunar eclipse phr. 月食 (yue4 shi2) hemisphere phr. 半球 (ban4 qiu2) full moon phr. 滿月 (man3 yue2) stargazer n. 觀星者 (guan1 xing1 zhe3)



今夜天空將因「超級藍色血月」而璀璨──此一罕見的天體現象，是由「藍月」、月食，加上月球位於最接近地球處所造成的。

今天這連中三元的天象，在西半球最有利觀測。這三個要件上一次同時出現是在一八六六年。

「藍月」是指一個月中的第二次滿月。「超級月亮」是月亮位於近地點──最接近地球的一點，因而亮度比平常亮百分之十四。「血月」則是在月食期間，月球被地球的陰影覆蓋，僅有波長較長的紅光被地球大氣折射至月表，因而使月面呈現紅色。「超級藍色血月」即為「藍月」、「超級月亮」、「血月」三者同時出現。

美國國家航空暨太空總署表示，在美國的觀星者可在今天日出之前看到月食。在中東、亞洲、俄羅斯東部、澳洲和紐西蘭則可在今天月亮升起時看到。

預計這次月食將持續一小時十五分左右。無法親眼目睹的人，可以觀賞線上直播。

這次月全食台灣可觀測到的時間，在今晚六點五十分至明日凌晨○點十分，肉眼即可見；台北市立天文科學教育館也將聯合全球多處天文單位，提供全程網路轉播，相關資訊請見天文館網站https://goo.gl/Y8AeGL。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）