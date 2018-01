A: It’s turned cold again. We had to have the heater on all night last night.

B: I know. Air conditioner in the summer, heater in the winter.

A: And with the increases in electricity prices, it’s getting difficult to afford it.

B: That’s right. My last electricity bill was through the roof.

A: 天氣又變冷了。昨天晚上我們得整晚開著暖氣。

B: 我了解。夏天開冷氣,冬天開暖氣。

A: 而且電價一直上漲,我們就越來越負擔不起了。

B: 沒錯,我上次的電費帳單高得誇張。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: