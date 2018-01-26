Hit South Korean film Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds has been a talking point since its Taiwan release. After earning more than NT$350 million (about US$11.9 million) as of last week, the film broke the record set by Train to Busan, another Korean blockbuster movie in 2016, becoming the best-selling Korean movie in Taiwan’s box office history.

Based on a popular webcomic, the film is about a deceased firefighter reflecting on his life and his relationship with his family during seven trials in the Underworld. The sequel of the movie is scheduled for release later this summer.

The film is so popular that CaiChang International, the movie’s Taiwanese distributor, recently discovered a Taiwanese illegally sharing a copy of the movie he made in the movie theater. The company has already filed a lawsuit against the pirate at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office.(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

南韓熱門電影「與神同行」，在台灣上映後話題不斷，票房上週已超過新台幣三點五億元，打破二○一六年超夯韓片「屍速列車」所創下的紀錄，成為台灣影史韓片票房冠軍。

「與神同行」改編自暢銷網路漫畫，電影透過一位消防員死後在地獄接受七種審判，來回顧他的人生和跟家人珍貴的親情，電影續集預計於今年夏天上映。

由於該片太受歡迎，台灣代理商采昌國際多媒體近日發現，有民眾在電影院盜錄影片並非法上傳網路分享，該公司已在台北地檢署對盜錄者提告。

（中央社）